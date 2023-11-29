Cyara Acquires QBox

Cyara, a customer experience assurance platform provider, has acquired conversational artificial intelligence testing and chatbot optimization company QBox. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of QBox complements Cyara's chatbot testing and training capabilities, helping companies optimize the development, delivery, and impact of their chatbots and conversational AI investments.

QBox brings a natural language processing (NLP)-driven platform that allows organizations to fully deploy, test, and improve conversational AI chatbots at scale. Designed to assess the quality of NLP training data and evaluate a chatbot's efficiency in serving customers, QBox provides visibility into the impact of changes or additions to the training data model. This insight enables companies to make informed decisions on scaling their chatbots' domain knowledge and understanding performance.