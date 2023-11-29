Cyara Acquires QBox

Cyara, a customer experience assurance platform provider, has acquired conversational artificial intelligence testing and chatbot optimization company QBox. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of QBox complements Cyara's chatbot testing and training capabilities, helping companies optimize the development, delivery, and impact of their chatbots and conversational AI investments.
QBox brings a natural language processing (NLP)-driven platform that allows organizations to fully deploy, test, and improve conversational AI chatbots at scale. Designed to assess the quality of NLP training data and evaluate a chatbot's efficiency in serving customers, QBox provides visibility into the impact of changes or additions to the training data model. This insight enables companies to make informed decisions on scaling their chatbots' domain knowledge and understanding performance.
"As organizations accelerate their investments in chatbots, voicebots, and conversational AI, the need for optimization, testing, and risk management becomes a critical success factor to ensure flawless digital experiences are delivered at scale efficiently," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara, in a statement. "This acquisition marks a milestone in Cyara's journey to provide a comprehensive solution for optimizing AI-driven chatbot and voicebot performance and underscores our commitment to ensuring our customers can deliver a seamless and elevated CX in today's evolving AI landscape."
"By joining forces with Cyara, we bring together our unique capabilities to solve more use cases for a broader customer base," said Benoit Alvarez, CEO of QBox, in a statement. "Together, we can accelerate the advancement of conversational AI testing solutions and provide organizations with the confidence they need in deploying and managing conversational AI-driven interactions effectively."