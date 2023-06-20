Cyara Acquires CentraCX

Cyara has acquired CentraCX, a voice of the customer (VOC) solution provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of CentraCX gives Cyara users insights that inform companies on how to design CX strategies that truly resonate with their target customers.
"Today, with rapidly changing technology and ever-increasing customer expectations, delivering a great CX means continuously transforming. This requires the ability to both design a great CX and to deliver it with speed and quality," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara, in a statement. "With the acquisition of CentraCX, we are uniquely able to offer an AI-enabled CX transformation platform that informs CX design with customer insights and feedback and enables delivery of those designs with speed and quality through automated testing and monitoring."