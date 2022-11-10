Cresta Partners with Zoom

Cresta, a provider of real-time intelligence for contact centers, has integrated its technology with Zoom Video Communications' Zoom Contact Center, allowing users to deploy real-time voice in their contact center using Cresta's real-time intelligence layer.
The integration involves Cresta's real-time AI suite, which includes Agent Assist, Knowledge Surfacing, Supervisor coaching, QA, and Insights.
"The Zoom Contact Center solution has set a new standard for customer experiences through omnichannel and video-optimized interactions," said Zayd Enam, CEO of Cresta, in a statement. "The Cresta integration will help Zoom Contact Center accelerate its goal of meeting the needs of the modern agent and end customer experience."
"The Cresta platform complements the Zoom Contact Center offering," said Kentis Gopalla, head of ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center, in a statement. "The combination of Cresta's real-time capabilities with Zoom Contact Center helps our customers improve agent productivity by providing additional insights and deliver better customer experiences. This integration makes it easy to offer our solutions in a secure way without complex IT work, so customers can focus on business value."