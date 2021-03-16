Cresta Launches Cresta for Voice

Cresta today launched Cresta for Voice, which helps phone-based sales and customer service teams with artificial intelligence-powered coaching, assistance, and automation.

Cresta for Voice offers an end-to-end solution for phone-based teams, uncovering insights from every customer call and putting them into action with real-time assistance.

"It's too hard to measure the ROI of enterprise software today. Companies are looking for outcomes, not more tools," said Zayd Enam, co-founder and CEO of Cresta in a statement. "We built Cresta for Voice to quickly deliver demonstrable value, work at the speed of real-time conversations, and offer the intelligence needed to coach and optimize calls as they take place."

Cresta for Voice can tailor itself to key performance indicators like customer satisfaction, conversion rates, or average handling times, then continuously optimizes call flows to meet those KPIs. It also automatically identifies the key moments of a conversation through its AI-Director. Supervisors can immediately review and annotate calls and reinforce key behaviors.