Cresta Integrates with Five9

Cresta, a provider of real-time intelligence for the contact center, has integrated with Five9.

The integration allows Cresta customers to connect into the Five9 customer engagement platform and allows Five9 customers to implement Cresta's real-time intelligence layer.

Cresta's real-time coaching platform for agents provides dynamic, live guidance based on the best practices of top performers. Cresta also provides real-time visibility for managers to track every conversation and agent.

The Five9 platform provides open APIs for customers and partners. Specifically, the VoiceStream API is a cloud-to-cloud real-time media streaming API leveraging real-time voice and adding value-added applications on top of the Five9 platform.