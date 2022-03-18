Cresta Integrates with Five9

Cresta, a provider of real-time intelligence for the contact center, has integrated with Five9.
The integration allows Cresta customers to connect into the Five9 customer engagement platform and allows Five9 customers to implement Cresta's real-time intelligence layer.
Cresta's real-time coaching platform for agents provides dynamic, live guidance based on the best practices of top performers. Cresta also provides real-time visibility for managers to track every conversation and agent.
The Five9 platform provides open APIs for customers and partners. Specifically, the VoiceStream API is a cloud-to-cloud real-time media streaming API leveraging real-time voice and adding value-added applications on top of the Five9 platform.
"We are so excited to be working with Five9 as an accredited and integrated partner," said Zayd Enam, CEO and co-founder of Cresta, in a statement. "Five9 has solved one of the most challenging aspects of contact center technology with VoiceStream, making real-time integration easy, reliable, and secure rather than a cost and time barrier to adopting new technologies. As integrated solutions, we can deliver on the promise of better CX in real time."
"We are thrilled to partner with Cresta," said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9, in a statement. "Five9's first commitment is to deliver better customer experiences. This means investing in our own AI and automation platform and working with leading partners like Cresta who want to build on top of our platform to bring additional use cases to customers."