Cresta Integrates with Amazon Connect

Cresta, a real-time intelligence platform provider for customer conversations, has been integrated with Amazon Connect, the omnichannel cloud contact center service from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This integration allows sales and customer care teams to deploy Cresta's artificial intelligence platform and start immediately uncovering insights from every customer conversation. It further supports agents with personalized, real-time coaching.

Cresta identifies the top agent behaviors that lead to successful customer outcomes, such as maintaining conversation flow, identifying successful troubleshooting steps, and setting expectations, and then uses these learnings to coach every agent to better performance with real-time assistance.