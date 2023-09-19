Cresta Expands Voice Platform Integrations with Hardphones

Cresta, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for contact centers, has expanded its voice platform integrations to include hardphone functionality, enabling legacy, on-premises contact centers to access the benefits of the cloud without fully committing to a cloud transformation.
Cresta's new hardphone capabilities allow organizations with on-premises contact centers to use Cresta generative AI solutions, such as Agent Assist for real-time agent guidance; Virtual Agent to automate conversations; and Director for full visibility into team performance and accelerated coaching.
"The latest breakthroughs in generative AI and [large language models] have undoubtedly most benefited companies who have migrated to the cloud," said Tim Shi, chief technology officer and co-founder of Cresta, in a statement. "However, we know that a full transition to the cloud can be a time-consuming and complex process, especially for larger, more mature organizations. With Cresta's new hardphone integration, we are ready to distribute the latest in generative AI technology to a larger audience of customers, who may still be in the process of their migration journey."