Cresta Expands Voice Platform Integrations with Hardphones

Cresta, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for contact centers, has expanded its voice platform integrations to include hardphone functionality, enabling legacy, on-premises contact centers to access the benefits of the cloud without fully committing to a cloud transformation.

Cresta's new hardphone capabilities allow organizations with on-premises contact centers to use Cresta generative AI solutions, such as Agent Assist for real-time agent guidance; Virtual Agent to automate conversations; and Director for full visibility into team performance and accelerated coaching.