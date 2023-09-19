Cresta Expands Voice Platform Integrations with Hardphones

Cresta, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for contact centers, has expanded its voice platform integrations to include hardphone functionality, enabling legacy, on-premises contact centers to access the benefits of the cloud without fully committing to a cloud transformation.

Cresta's new hardphone capabilities allow organizations with on-premises contact centers to use Cresta generative AI solutions, such as Agent Assist for real-time agent guidance; Virtual Agent to automate conversations; and Director for full visibility into team performance and accelerated coaching.

"The latest breakthroughs in generative AI and [large language models] have undoubtedly most benefited companies who have migrated to the cloud," said Tim Shi, chief technology officer and co-founder of Cresta, in a statement. "However, we know that a full transition to the cloud can be a time-consuming and complex process, especially for larger, more mature organizations. With Cresta's new hardphone integration, we are ready to distribute the latest in generative AI technology to a larger audience of customers, who may still be in the process of their migration journey."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library