Cresta Adds Cresta Sales for Revenue Growth and Cresta Post-Call

Cresta, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for contact centers, today has added Cresta Sales for Revenue Growth and Cresta Post-Call to its Cresta Real Time Intelligence Platform.

Cresta Sales for Revenue Growth helps revenue-generating contact centers and service to sales teams build and follow playbooks. Powered by Cresta's generative AI engine, sales organizations can discover behaviors and tactics to drive revenue and reinforce them in every customer conversation with real-time coaching.

Cresta Post-Call helps contact center leaders identify and prioritize the key behaviors driving business success and ensure consistency by automatically reviewing agent adherence to behaviors in every conversation.

Cresta also announced several enhancements to its Cresta Intelligent Automation solution and virtual agent product that help businesses build chatbots. These enhancements include the following:

Topic Discovery, which automatically identifies high-volume use cases from all historical conversation transcripts.

Intent Modeling, which identifies and trains intents modeled from real data for natural language understanding (NLU) recognition.

Flow Modeling, which helps users understand the paths customers take and the associated outcomes, which paths have the highest positive impact, and which characteristics lead to positive outcomes.

Automated Labeling, which uses large language models to automatically surface and suggest labels.