Conviva for Service Cloud Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange

Conviva, a provider of a measurement platform for streaming media, has launched Conviva for Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customer care agents with direct access to the most relevant streaming performance data.

Through this purpose-built integration, customer service representatives can understand each viewer's streaming experience.

Conviva for Service Cloud delivers viewer stream intelligence data directly inside Salesforce Service Cloud, enabling agents to answer questions like the following:

Which internet service provider is the customer using and is it the cause of the problem?

On which devices and operating systems are viewers consuming content?

Which errors occurred during a streaming session?

What was the quality of experience for each piece of content?

Was a viewer's poor experience unique or caused by a larger service issue affecting other customers?

Is a customer refund request valid based on known issues with the viewing experience?

Armed with this data, agents can also identify customers who had poor experiences to deliver proactive nurture campaigns.