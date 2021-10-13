Conviva for Service Cloud Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange

Conviva, a provider of a measurement platform for streaming media, has launched Conviva for Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customer care agents with direct access to the most relevant streaming performance data.
Through this purpose-built integration, customer service representatives can understand each viewer's streaming experience.
Conviva for Service Cloud delivers viewer stream intelligence data directly inside Salesforce Service Cloud, enabling agents to answer questions like the following:
- Which internet service provider is the customer using and is it the cause of the problem?
- On which devices and operating systems are viewers consuming content?
- Which errors occurred during a streaming session?
- What was the quality of experience for each piece of content?
- Was a viewer's poor experience unique or caused by a larger service issue affecting other customers?
- Is a customer refund request valid based on known issues with the viewing experience?
Armed with this data, agents can also identify customers who had poor experiences to deliver proactive nurture campaigns.
"Helping our customers provide an exceptional customer support experience results in a significant reduction in support costs for publishers and a better streaming and support experience for viewers—a win-win for everyone," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva, in a statement. "By integrating Conviva data directly into the Salesforce Service Cloud, care teams can troubleshoot and resolve support issues faster—often on the first call—without having to switch among tools or resort to costly escalations."
"Conviva is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers, enabling publishers to resolve customer support issues," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."