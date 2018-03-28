Conversocial Integrates WeChat Messaging

Conversocial, providers of a digital customer service platform, has added WeChat support, powering digital customer service capabilities for the massive Chinese social messaging network. The integration enables digital customer care teams to leverage intelligent agent routing, conversational filtering and prioritization, robust workflows, and real-time analytics to deliver digital care over WeChat.

"Messaging is already transforming the digital care strategy for thousands of major brands by enabling customers to effortlessly get help on the same platforms they already use to communicate with friends and family," said Joshua March, CEO and founder of Conversocial, in a statement. "We are proud to be among the first digital customer service platforms to integrate directly with WeChat, allowing our clients to extend messaging-based support to their customers throughout China and the rest of Asia."

"Conversocial's addition of WeChat has been imperative for a large brand like us to engage with our massive foreign customer base, ultimately enhancing their overall experience with us," said Cathay Pacific's social media manager, Priscilla Chok, in a statement. "For the first time, our social customer care team can filter through the noise and prioritize conversations that truly need a response from a live agent, allowing our agents and managers to engage in WeChat messaging conversations at scale."