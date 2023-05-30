Content Guru Integrates with Jabra Engage AI

Content Guru, a cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) provider, has integrated the Jabra's sentiment analysis software, Jabra Engage AI, into its storm platform. Engage AI uses artificial intelligence to analyze tone of voice in real time.

"We're thrilled Engage AI will be available to Content Guru customers through the storm platform. Since its launch, customers using Engage AI have reported shorter, better calls with more motivated, self-aware agents. Synergizing the capabilities of storm with Engage AI enables organizations to reap the benefits of our enterprise-grade cloud technology and innovative real-time tone analysis," said Andreas Orebo Wenzel, head of the call-centric business unit at Jabra, in a statement.

"Our long-standing relationship with Jabra continues to deliver first-class CX through a single platform. We pride ourselves on offering best-in-class integrations to organizations, expanding the range of functionality and ensuring high-quality CX consistent with any existing third-party platforms. storm's integration with Engage AI will enable businesses to enhance agent experience and CX in real time," Martin Taylor, co-founder and deputy CEO of Content Guru, said in a statement.