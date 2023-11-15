Content Guru Expands Generative AI in Brain

Content Guru, a provider of cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) technology, has expanded its brain artificial intelligence portfolio with generative AI services and support for OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's PaLM2.

brain provides an AI orchestration layer to provide access to AI capabilities such as Google Dialogflow, Microsoft's Azure AI, and IBM's Watson, as well as generative AI systems like OpenAI's GPT, enabling multiple technologies to be leveraged in a single solution, with the ability to swap in and out.

With brain, generative AI combined with real-time transcription of speech provides contextual summarization to contact center agents. Digital interactions and voice transcripts are analyzed and a summary of the conversation is automatically generated, along with key problems, commitments, and blockers. Agents can review, edit, and submit content .