Content Guru Expands Generative AI in Brain

Content Guru, a provider of cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) technology, has expanded its brain artificial intelligence portfolio with generative AI services and support for OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's PaLM2.
brain provides an AI orchestration layer to provide access to AI capabilities such as Google Dialogflow, Microsoft's Azure AI, and IBM's Watson, as well as generative AI systems like OpenAI's GPT, enabling multiple technologies to be leveraged in a single solution, with the ability to swap in and out.
With brain, generative AI combined with real-time transcription of speech provides contextual summarization to contact center agents. Digital interactions and voice transcripts are analyzed and a summary of the conversation is automatically generated, along with key problems, commitments, and blockers. Agents can review, edit, and submit content .
"Content Guru has an extensive heritage of delivering intelligent automation through brain, and we are delighted to be expanding our offering to support customers with the latest generative AI tools," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Content Guru, in a statement. "Within the contact center, agents often spend hours every day on admin tasks that keep them from the most fulfilling aspect of their role: providing great customer experience. Generative AI is set to have a huge impact on customer and agent experiences, and we are excited to be creating cutting-edge solutions that also have privacy, responsibility, safety, and reliability at their core. We look forward to further developing generative AI in the coming months to further support our customers' needs."