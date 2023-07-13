Content Guru Adds to storm LINK

Content Guru, a cloud contact center and customer experience provider, has extended the functionality of its on-demand video and file-sharing tool, storm LINK, with features that include geo-location sharing, rear camera support for video calls, and a greater range of personalization capabilities.
Businesses can locate, and visually interact with consumers without needing third-party apps or pre-scheduling.
Additionally, LINK now offers greater customization capabilities for supervisors and agents. Supervisors can define the messaging, styling, and features of each LINK in advance. Agents can customize the message and change the distribution method.
"storm LINK enables issues to be resolved quickly and conveniently, and the latest features have further strengthened its ability to deliver seamless experiences," said Martin Taylor, co-founder and deputy CEO of Content Guru, in a statement. "When dealing with increasingly complex customer or citizen interactions, assessing the circumstances of a query and quickly establishing the context powers more effective resolutions. storm LINK provides these additional insights and is a strong asset for brands looking to provide exceptional, single-resolution experiences. As CX continues to digitize, we look forward to increasing storm's capabilities to best support our customers and ensure they can provide first-class experience through every interaction."