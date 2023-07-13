Content Guru Adds to storm LINK

Content Guru, a cloud contact center and customer experience provider, has extended the functionality of its on-demand video and file-sharing tool, storm LINK, with features that include geo-location sharing, rear camera support for video calls, and a greater range of personalization capabilities.

Businesses can locate, and visually interact with consumers without needing third-party apps or pre-scheduling.

Additionally, LINK now offers greater customization capabilities for supervisors and agents. Supervisors can define the messaging, styling, and features of each LINK in advance. Agents can customize the message and change the distribution method.