Content Guru Achieves FedRAMP Designation

Content Guru, a cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) technology vendor, has received the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) in-process designation at the high-impact level for its storm cloud contact center solution.
FedRAMP is a shared security framework that empowers U.S. federal government agencies to use modern cloud technologies from cloud service providers. The authorization focuses on the security and protection of federal information. Achieving the highest impact level certifies Content Guru's ability to protect the most highly sensitive data within government cloud environments.
"Digital innovation is a top priority for U.S. federal government agencies as they aim to improve the services they deliver to citizens, and the cloud plays a huge role in achieving this," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Content Guru, in a statement. "To be ready to achieve high FedRAMP authorization, Content Guru has already invested several million dollars and spent three years building the necessary storm infrastructure, so this is a serious long-term commitment. storm's capabilities will allow U.S. federal government [agencies] to provide highly secure, omnichannel and omni-data services and leverage exciting automation possibilities using secure AI. Users will also benefit from unrivalled scalability, rich functionality, and a huge number of integrations into third-party systems."
"storm's availability on the FedRAMP Marketplace will allow U.S. federal government agencies to benefit from its highly reliable, scalable capabilities, safe in the knowledge it has achieved the highest security certifications," said Andrew Casson, vicew president of public sector at Content Guru, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our work with federal agency customers to support them on their digital journeys."