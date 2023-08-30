Content Guru Achieves FedRAMP Designation

Content Guru, a cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) technology vendor, has received the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) in-process designation at the high-impact level for its storm cloud contact center solution.

FedRAMP is a shared security framework that empowers U.S. federal government agencies to use modern cloud technologies from cloud service providers. The authorization focuses on the security and protection of federal information. Achieving the highest impact level certifies Content Guru's ability to protect the most highly sensitive data within government cloud environments.