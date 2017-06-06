ContactRelief Launches Disaster Decision Engine for Contact Centers

ContactRelief, a Houston-based startup, today launched the Disaster Decision Engine, a cloud-based service that monitors for adverse events, such as hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes, and other man-made and natural disasters and then uses specially designed rules to recommend where and when contact centers should suspend and ultimately restart contact with consumers.

ContactRelief offers a new approach to contact operations that lets contact centers custom-tailor their contact operations using real-time, hyper-localized disaster data.