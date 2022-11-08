Contact Center Headsets Market to See Robust Growth

Factors such as increased user productivity, low risk of health complications, and better voice clarity and noise cancellation will drive the growth of the office and contact center headsets market, Technavio said in the report.

The report identified Audio Technica US, Avaya, beyerdynamic, GN Store Nord, Grado Labs, HP, LG Electronics, Logitech International, Panasonic, Philips International, RHA Technologies, Roland, Samsung Electronics, Sennheiser Electronic, Shure, Skullcandy, Sony Group, Xiaomi, and Zound Industries International as leading headset providers.

These and other vendors have increased their focus on distribution and sales channels, as well as e-commerce, the firm said, noting that products by Avaya, Cisco, and Microsoft, for example, have seamless compatibility with Plantronics products, and other vendors are adopting similar strategies.