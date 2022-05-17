ConsenSys and LivePerson Launch VillageDAO, a Decentralized Customer Care Platform

ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, and LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, today announced plans to create the world's first decentralized customer care platform: VillageDAO.
VillageDAO will focus on empowering Web3 brands to self-service issue resolution by enhancing community engagement. Community members will be incentivized to contribute to the platform and its partners.
By combining customer care infrastructure with community incentivization mechanisms, VillageDAO will provide the infrastructure that empowers community members to assist in customer care, lightening the lift for Web3 companies and removing scalability limitations.
"We are looking to implement principles of decentralization across all of our operations, and customer care is tip of the spear. Through VillageDAO, we'll reward community members who help us elevate the quality of community engagement and learning throughout the Web3 space. We are proud to partner with LivePerson, which has deep expertise in delivering high-quality customer care at scale for traditional and decentralized communities, including MetaMask, to bring our collective customer care expertise to the Web3 world. VillageDAO is a critical part of our commitment to unlocking Web3 for both founders and users," said Dror Avieli, vice president of customer success at ConsenSys, in a statement.
"For more than 25 years, LivePerson has been the global leader in creating new paradigms for customer care. We led the first two revolutions: inventing webchat for brands in Web1, then launching the messaging revolution that underpins Web2, including major customer care capabilities and partnerships in the Web3 space. Together with ConsenSys, we're proud to take another leap forward in the customer engagement space, further strengthening our innovation by creating the first decentralized customer care offering for Web3," said Brian Haley, vice president of marketing at LivePerson, in a statement. "Web3 is all about individuals helping each other, and we're excited about the possibilities VillageDAO can open up for Web3 brands to empower their most highly engaged community members to give back and be rewarded by their communities."