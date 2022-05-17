ConsenSys and LivePerson Launch VillageDAO, a Decentralized Customer Care Platform

ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, and LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, today announced plans to create the world's first decentralized customer care platform: VillageDAO.

VillageDAO will focus on empowering Web3 brands to self-service issue resolution by enhancing community engagement. Community members will be incentivized to contribute to the platform and its partners.

By combining customer care infrastructure with community incentivization mechanisms, VillageDAO will provide the infrastructure that empowers community members to assist in customer care, lightening the lift for Web3 companies and removing scalability limitations.