CommunityWFM and Zoom Partner

CommunityWFM has integrated its workforce management (WFM) solutions for contact centers with Zoom Video Communications' Zoom Contact Center platform.

The Zoom Contact Center integration with CommunityWFM provides features such as forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence, time-off management, and agent portal technology.

"We are excited to partner with Zoom as they move forward with their contact center technology," said Daryl Gonos, CEO of CommunityWFM, in a statement. "As more CCaaS providers expand their omnichannel operations to include video for customer support, Zoom is uniquely positioned with a strong and growing market presence through their industry-leading unified communications solutions."

"CommunityWFM checked all of the boxes when we considered partners for workforce management technologies, including ease of use, product functionality, and competitive pricing," said Kentis Gopalla, head of ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center at Zoom, in a statement. "Their modern WFM solution integrates easily with CCaaS technology. Establishing a complete integration with CommunityWFM improves the business value of the Zoom Contact Center product for our customers."