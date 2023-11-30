CommunityWFM Partners with Newbridge Business Solutions

CommunityWFM, a contact center workforce management software provider, has partnered with Newbridge Business Solutions, combining CommunityWFM's contact center workforce management software with the Newbridge product suite.

Newbridge offers a natural voice interactive voice response (IVR) solution called CSci, contact center as a service, and unified communications as a service. It now also includes workforce management through CommunityWFM.

"We are excited to be one of the preferred technology vendors for Newbridge and look forward to providing their loyal contact center customers with our leading workforce management technology," said Roger Woolley, chief marketing officer of CommunityWFM, in a statement.

"CommunityWFM is an ideal fit for our customer-centric business model," said Steven Cramer, chief information officer of Newbridge, in a statement. "Having the ability to leverage not only their industry-leading contact center workforce management software but also their extensive knowledge and expertise will help Newbridge provide an even stronger offering for our customers."