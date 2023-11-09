CommunityWFM Completes GDPR Audit and Receives SOC 2 Type II Certification

CommunityWFM, a provider of contact center workforce management software, has completed its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and SOC 2 Type II audit and received an attestation of its commitment to security and delivering high-quality services to its clients with the necessary internal controls and processes.

The GDPR is a data protection law created by the European Union to establish the rights of EU subjects with respect to their personal data.

"Based on our objective analysis, CommunityWFM is performing its due diligence to safeguard the nonpublic personal information of EU citizens it is responsible for," Mark Hinely, vice president of privacy assurance services at KirkpatrickPrice, the firm that did the audit, said in a statement.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that service organizations' information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA.