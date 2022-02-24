CommBox and Voicenter Partner on Customer Communication Solutions

CommBox, provider of an omnichannel customer communication platform, and Voicenter, a VoIP call center service provider, have teamed up to upgrade phone and digital communication for call centers.

By using CommBox combined with the Voicenter solution, sales and support call centers provide their consumers with interactive voice response (IVR) options and digital communication across channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, email, and more.

With CommBox and Voicenter, sales teams and customer service providers can automatically connect their WhatsApp channel to IVR and send personalized messages. Additionally, users can customize notifications on WhatsApp templates and send them automatically to end consumers based on their needs (sales, service, IT support, etc.).