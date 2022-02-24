CommBox and Voicenter Partner on Customer Communication Solutions

CommBox, provider of an omnichannel customer communication platform, and Voicenter, a VoIP call center service provider, have teamed up to upgrade phone and digital communication for call centers.
By using CommBox combined with the Voicenter solution, sales and support call centers provide their consumers with interactive voice response (IVR) options and digital communication across channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, email, and more.
With CommBox and Voicenter, sales teams and customer service providers can automatically connect their WhatsApp channel to IVR and send personalized messages. Additionally, users can customize notifications on WhatsApp templates and send them automatically to end consumers based on their needs (sales, service, IT support, etc.).
"We are excited about this important collaboration between CommBox and Voicenter. Together, we can enable service providers to transform their call centers to digital while keeping their live representatives available on the phone for complex tasks," said Eli Israelov and Yaniv Hakim, co-founders and co-CEOs of CommBox, in a statement. "We help companies deliver an exceptional customer experience by being available around the clock and providing personalized service across channels while automating work processes and repetitive tasks."
"Connecting to Voicenter combined with CommBox is a game-changer for any service provider," said Eran Emergy, vice president of marketing at Voicenter, in a statement. "With our solution, companies can offer their customers personal care over the phone when they need it while communicating with other customers via messages. The best thing about our solution is that connecting to Voicenter and CommBox is easy and fully automatic, as required in this fast-paced, dynamic world."