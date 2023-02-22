CommBox Launches in the US and Integrates with Amazon Connect

CommBox, providers of a cloud-based customer communications platform, is expanding into the U.S. market and has integrated Amazon Connect into its artificial intelligence-driven omnichannel communication platform to help customer service centers manage both voice and textual assistance across digital channels, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp, on the same platform.

Now, with the integration of Amazon Connect for voice-based communication, enterprises can control all customer communications via the same platform, make and record calls, and communicate on messaging channels. Moreover, the auto-assignment mechanism redirects conversations to the most available agents will now apply to both forms of communication, text-based and voice.