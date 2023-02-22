CommBox Launches in the US and Integrates with Amazon Connect

CommBox, providers of a cloud-based customer communications platform, is expanding into the U.S. market and has integrated Amazon Connect into its artificial intelligence-driven omnichannel communication platform to help customer service centers manage both voice and textual assistance across digital channels, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp, on the same platform.
Now, with the integration of Amazon Connect for voice-based communication, enterprises can control all customer communications via the same platform, make and record calls, and communicate on messaging channels. Moreover, the auto-assignment mechanism redirects conversations to the most available agents will now apply to both forms of communication, text-based and voice.
"We are thrilled to be launching CommBox in the U.S. at such a critical time for global businesses," said Yaniv Hakim, CEO and co-founder of CommBox, in a statement. "With our AI-powered communications platform, now integrated with Amazon Connect, we are able to provide customers with an automated solution that combines voice and messaging capabilities into their service representative offering, significantly increasing efficiency in call centers and easing the burden on customer service teams."