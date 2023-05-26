Cognigy and Black Box Partner

Cognigy, a conversational artificial intelligence technology provider, has partnered with Black Box, a solutions integrator, to deliver AI-based customer experience solutions.

"At Cognigy, we believe that conversational AI-based solutions are a critical component of all current and future customer engagement strategies. By partnering with Black Box, we are leveraging their global CX practice and our industry-leading CAI technology to bring powerful, end-to-end AI solutions to the contact center today," said Hardy Myers, Cognigy's senior vice president of business development and strategy, in a statement. "Our combined expertise and AI-based technology portfolio will enable businesses to build stronger customer relationships and drive better business outcomes while rapidly transforming their customer service delivery model across all channels."

"We're thrilled to partner with Cognigy and combine their cutting-edge conversational AI solutions with our global CX practice to create new and transform existing customer experiences. Together, we will offer businesses a complete solution set for creating and delivering exceptional customer experiences from initial engagement through resolution," Black Box's president and CEO, Sanjeev Verma, said in a statement.