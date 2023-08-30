Cognigy Unveils Knowledge AI for Customer Service

Cognigy today launched Cognigy Knowledge AI, a generative artificial intelligence solution for knowledge search and retrieval in the contact center.
Cognigy Knowledge AI fuses large language models and advanced vector search technology and integrates generative question answering, enterprise knowledge, and hyper-personalized interactions. Features include the following:
- Generative Q&A on Autopilot, to automate Q&A query resolution and allow customers to find the information they need. It works with diverse knowledge sources to extract and summarize the most accurate answer to every customer question.
- Hyper-Personalized Interactions that go beyond standard answers with hyper-personalized conversations. Seamless CRM integration means that Cognigy's AI agents can tailor retrieved information to each customer journey.
- Transaction-Ready for customers to accomplish their goals in a single interaction through deep back-end integrations.
- Agents' Knowledge Shortcut for surfacing the most relevant, concise information across internal documents.
- Elevate Enterprise Efficiency: by eliminating manual creation and maintenance of FAQ sets. Users simply upload documents, such as PDF files, or connect to enterprise knowledge sources.
"Cognigy Knowledge AI is enterprise-class, safe, and secure generative AI-powered knowledge search and retrieval. As market leaders in transforming customer service and agent support, we continue to enhance our offerings with the latest AI innovations with the intentions of making technology easy to use and empowering businesses to provide unparalleled service experiences," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy, in a statement.