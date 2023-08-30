Cognigy Unveils Knowledge AI for Customer Service

Cognigy today launched Cognigy Knowledge AI, a generative artificial intelligence solution for knowledge search and retrieval in the contact center.

Cognigy Knowledge AI fuses large language models and advanced vector search technology and integrates generative question answering, enterprise knowledge, and hyper-personalized interactions. Features include the following:

"Cognigy Knowledge AI is enterprise-class, safe, and secure generative AI-powered knowledge search and retrieval. As market leaders in transforming customer service and agent support, we continue to enhance our offerings with the latest AI innovations with the intentions of making technology easy to use and empowering businesses to provide unparalleled service experiences," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy, in a statement.