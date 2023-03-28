Cognigy Partners with Foundever and Genesys

Cognigy, a conversational artificial intelligence provider, has partnered with Genesys and Foundever to integrate their solutions and make Cognigy.AI available through their networks.

Through the Genesys partnership, Cognigy.AI is now integrated with Genesys' Cloud CX platform and available as a premium application on Genesys AppFoundry.

Cognigy.AI enables Genesys customers to deliver customer service experiences across voice and digital channels via a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist.

"As a Genesys AppFoundry partner, Cognigy works closely with Genesys to help our joint customers deliver outstanding customer experiences while increasing agent satisfaction and retention and accelerating time to value," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Cognigy, in a statement. "Delivering 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale, across both voice and digital channels, all further enhanced with generative AI, will be the key for contact centers to take their CX to the next level in the near term."

The partnership with Foundever will result in improved chatbot and voicebot technologies.