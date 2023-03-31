Cognigy Partners with Avaya

Cognigy, a conversational artificial intelligence technology provider, has partnered with Avaya to deliver conversational AI solutions to Avaya's contact center customers and to integrate its conversational and generative AI solutions with the Avaya Experience Platform.

Integrated with Avaya's Experience Platform, Cognigy's enterprise conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI, delivers 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale over voice and chat. Cognigy.AI also brings generative AI to contact centers.