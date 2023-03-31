Cognigy Partners with Avaya

Cognigy, a conversational artificial intelligence technology provider, has partnered with Avaya to deliver conversational AI solutions to Avaya's contact center customers and to integrate its conversational and generative AI solutions with the Avaya Experience Platform.
Integrated with Avaya's Experience Platform, Cognigy's enterprise conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI, delivers 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale over voice and chat. Cognigy.AI also brings generative AI to contact centers.
"Avaya's partnership with Cognigy creates a harmonious balance between our world-class contact center solutions and their industry-leading conversational AI platform to deliver transformative customer experiences at scale," said Emir Susic, vice president of professional services at Avaya, in a statement. "By leveraging our global service organization and Cognigy solutions, we can accelerate our customers' time to value."
"Our partnership with Avaya marks a new era of AI-powered customer service for enterprises," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Cognigy, in a statement. "By combining Avaya's expertise in communication and collaboration with Cognigy's innovative enterprise conversational AI technology, enhanced with generative AI, we will transform the way businesses interact with their customers, providing unparalleled personalized and efficient experiences that exceed expectations."