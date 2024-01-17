Cognigy Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Cognigy's customer service platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services certified to run on Microsoft's Azure cloud environment.
By making Cognigy.AI accessible in Azure Marketplace, businesses can integrate the platform into existing workflows.
"The availability of Cognigy.AI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace marks another significant milestone in our mission to make our conversational AI solutions more easily consumable by enterprises worldwide via our expanded partnerships," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Cognigy, in a statement. "We are confident that this latest partner achievement will further accelerate enterprises' ability to transform their customer service operations and deliver exceptional experiences."
"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of the Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft, in a statement. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Cognigy's conversational AI platform reach more customers and markets."