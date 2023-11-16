Cognigy Launches AI Copilot

Conversational artificial intelligence technology provider Cognigy today launched AI Copilot, which uses conversational and generative AI to assist contact center agents.

AI Copilot includes the following capabilities:

Identity Assist, which provides contextual handover tailored to each agent's needs;

Knowledge Assist, which surfaces vital information and knowledge sources in real time;

Action Assist, which guides agents through complex processes for query resolution;

Language Assist, which empowers agents to support customers in their native languages; and

Wrap-Up Assist, which automates post-call busy work with one click.

"AI Copilot evolves agent assist from mere response suggestions to an all-rounded solution for elevating service agents' performance, productivity, and overall job satisfaction," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy, in a statement. "This isn't just another enablement tool, it is a colleague and daily companion for agents, supercharging them with critical knowledge, skills, and resources they need to excel."

AI Copilot can be onboarded with essential support knowledge and works seamlessly with any contact center and business system. It is fully customizable to enterprise processes and requirements and can handle sentiment analysis, data retrieval, task automation, and call summarization.