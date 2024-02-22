Cognigy Available on Genesys AppFoundry North America

Following its successful inclusion in the Genesys AppFoundry in Europe, Cognigy, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, has expanded into the Genesys AppFoundry Marketplace in North America.

"Our inclusion in the Genesys AppFoundry North America is another major milestone in our global expansion strategy. We are thrilled to collaborate with Genesys to offer our revolutionary conversational AI solutions to businesses across North America, enabling them to provide exceptional customer experiences and optimize their operations," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Cognigy, in a statement.

"We are pleased to add Cognigy to the Genesys North American AppFoundry, reflecting the global nature of our partnership and further acceleration of our joint mission to help organizations create personalized experiences that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Juergen Tolksdorf, senior director of marketplace innovation at Genesys, in a statement.