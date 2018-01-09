Cogito Releases New Version of Cogito Dialog

Cogito, a provider of real-time emotional intelligence solutions, has released a new version of Cogito Dialog, its system for providing live guidance to improve phone representatives' emotional intelligence. The new version augments the intelligence available based on an analysis of millions of calls and advancements in behavioral research.

New features in this release include the following:

An improved Cogito Experience Score that leverages behavioral signal analysis and machine learning to provide instant objective insight into customer satisfaction for every call;

In-call, streaming notifications for representatives;

Enhanced in-call notifications, including Empathy Cue, which provides representatives predictive insight into customers' changing emotional states;

More robust in-call advice, including tips to adjust speaking behavior;

A post-call summary that provides reinforcement and constructive feedback directly to representatives; and

A robust supervisor experience that allows them to observe in-call behavior as it happens and enables live call intervention and objective employee feedback.