Cogito Releases New Version of Cogito Dialog

Cogito, a provider of real-time emotional intelligence solutions, has released a new version of Cogito Dialog, its system for providing live guidance to improve phone representatives' emotional intelligence. The new version augments the intelligence available based on an analysis of millions of calls and advancements in behavioral research.
"Companies will leverage behavioral science, coupled with intelligence, to provide live speaking guidance to representatives during sophisticated and emotional conversations. This technology will coach the agent in real time to show genuine care and empathy," said Kate Leggett, a vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, in a statement.
"The latest version of Cogito was built based on feedback from some of the world's largest enterprises and our analysis of millions of calls from thousands of representatives," said Joshua Feast, CEO of Cogito, in a statement. "Our behavioral science experts spend an extraordinary amount of time researching human behavior and working closely with users and our machine learning team to ensure our software drives positive behavioral change. I am very proud of the impact this release is having for our clients, their employees, and their customers."