Cogito Partners with Medallia

Cogito, a provider of real-time coaching and guidance technology, has partnered with Medallia to enable bi-directional data flow for more customized real-time agent guidance cues and millions of new data points on customer behavior in every call, which can be pushed to enhance Medallia's customer journey analytics.
The partnership brings the vast amount of customer experience data in Medallia to Cogito, while Cogito's Emotion and Conversation AI data captured in every call will help organizations enhance their overall customer journey and experience data, adding in millions of new data points on customer behavior.
"Consumer expectations for better customer service continue to rapidly increase," said Joshua Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito, in a statement. "At the same time, an influx of new data, channels, and emerging technologies has led to increased complexities for enterprise contact centers. By partnering with Medallia, we're reducing friction by improving both the employee experience and the customer experience, driving more long-term business value from every service interaction."
"By combining omnichannel customer insights and sentiment analysis with Cogito's real-time coaching, we're giving enterprise contact center agents the resources to provide a better, more seamless experience," said Alex Glanz, executive vice president of strategy at Medallia, in a statement. "Together, our integrated solutions will enhance the quality of each customer interaction and lead to increased loyalty, reduced costs, and overall improved business performance."