Cogito Partners with Medallia

Cogito, a provider of real-time coaching and guidance technology, has partnered with Medallia to enable bi-directional data flow for more customized real-time agent guidance cues and millions of new data points on customer behavior in every call, which can be pushed to enhance Medallia's customer journey analytics.

The partnership brings the vast amount of customer experience data in Medallia to Cogito, while Cogito's Emotion and Conversation AI data captured in every call will help organizations enhance their overall customer journey and experience data, adding in millions of new data points on customer behavior.