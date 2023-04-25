Cogito Launches Employee Experience (EX) Score

Cogito, a provider of real-time coaching and guidance solutions, has launched Employee Experience (EX) Score, derived from a machine learning model built to assess contact center employee experiences in customer interactions.
Cogito's EX Score leverages human-centered signals to assess how contact center agents will feel following daily customer interactions. Much like the CX Score, the EX Score combines Cogito's Emotion AI and Conversation AI, deriving real-time insights across single instances or trends across multiple calls. It can be measured over time by individual agents, specific teams, or the entire organization.
"Contact centers are feeling the strain that comes with managing dispersed remote teams and ensuring their employees can thrive in these new environments while call volume and the complexities of customer interactions continue to increase," said Joshua Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito, in a statement. "Not only does our EX Score aim to directly address these pain points, it is the only solution of its kind in the industry exclusively tracking signs of dissatisfaction and burnout. Our ability to offer an EX Score for every call is a significant differentiator."