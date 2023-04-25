Cogito Launches Employee Experience (EX) Score

Cogito, a provider of real-time coaching and guidance solutions, has launched Employee Experience (EX) Score, derived from a machine learning model built to assess contact center employee experiences in customer interactions.

Cogito's EX Score leverages human-centered signals to assess how contact center agents will feel following daily customer interactions. Much like the CX Score, the EX Score combines Cogito's Emotion AI and Conversation AI, deriving real-time insights across single instances or trends across multiple calls. It can be measured over time by individual agents, specific teams, or the entire organization.