Cogito Adds Product Capabilities and Integrations

Cogito has enhanced its product capabilities and partner integrations as part of its Connected Contact Center Ecosystem to support flexibility at scale.

New and improved capabilities of Cogito's Real-Time Coaching and Guidance include the following:

New conversational cues, pulling topics from live conversations to provide guidance to agents for up-sell opportunities or customers at risk.

Configurable real-time guidance to drive specific business goals and objectives.

Support for the hybrid workplace, with a self-service portal that allows operational leaders to adjust guidance by site, geography, tenure, and work from home.

Operational visibility from anywhere so managers and frontline leaders can assign resources from any remote or onsite location.

Unified agent desktop, enabling agents to review key customer details in real time while remaining fully engaged with customers.

In addition to the broader coaching system product improvements, Cogito deepened its integrations with Salesforce Service Cloud, Genesys Cloud CX and Five9 VoiceStream to introduce more granular data and insights and fast large-scale deployments.