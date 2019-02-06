Clinc Integrates with Amazon Connect

Clinc, providers of a conversational artificial intelligence platform, has integrated its technology with Amazon Connect, allowing contact centers running Amazon Connect to deploy Clinc's voice AI solution. The Clinc AI platform is also hosted in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

Clinc's conversational AI platform uses natural language processing, machine learning, and deep neural networks to emulate human intelligence. It can extract context and intent from natural speech, in any language, and analyze dozens of factors, like speech patterns, word structure, and sentiment, to understand, remember and respond to unconstrained, contextual language. Clinc’s AI allows for follow up questions and draws from each new experience to automatically learn and expand its knowledge.