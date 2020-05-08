Clickatell Launches Automated FAQ Response

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Clickatell, a provider of mobile communications and chat commerce platforms, has launched Automated FAQ Response, a solution for contact centers.

"Businesses are experiencing ever-higher customer queries while also having to decentralize their contact center operations with thousands of frontline agents having to work from home. Some businesses are contending with less staff and even shutting some contact centers down, making customer service challenges a critical area of need," said Jeppe Dorff, Clickatell chief product and technology officer at Clickatell, in a statement.

Clickatell's Automated FAQ Response solution, integrated with Clickatell's cloud-based workflow automation software, enables enterprises to automate responses and provide immediate answers to customers' most frequently asked questions in WhatsApp. The cloud-based solution integrates into existing contact center interactive voice response (IVR) systems. It includes Clickatell's Flow, a visual workflow editor, to manage the questions and responses.

In addition to the solution for WhatsApp, businesses can also send out timely emergency text notifications through SMS using Clickatell's Campaign Manager free, no-code communication platform.