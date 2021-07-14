Clarabridge and Five9 Partner

Clarabridge, a provider of text and speech analytics, has joined Five9's ISV Partner Program.

The partnership enables an integrated offering that can capture the richness of customer feedback with the convenience of a cloud contact center solution that lets users know exactly how their customer experience programs are performing. It will help organizations operationalize workflows, perform root cause analysis, and get the most out of customer interactions with natural language understanding and cloud contact center management capabilities.

Clarabridge's CX Analytics seamlessly loads and enriches contact center interactions recorded with Five9, including calls, chats, digital support threads, and other customer feedback data. Clarabridge provides in-depth analytics on Five9's call data that demonstrates precisely where and why issues arise in the customer journey. Clarabridge and Five9 let contact centers discover agent coaching and process improvement opportunities.