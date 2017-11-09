Clarabridge Updates Text Analytics

Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management (CEM) solutions, has updated its customer intelligence platform with new features to help users understand how customers are feeling and drill down to root-causes.

Clarabridge's latest enhancements to its text analytics engine allow users to leverage real-time customer data and manage feedback. Among them, Clarabridge now analyzes the intended emotion in emoticons and emojis and evaluates sentiment, emotion, and effort, as expressed by customers and reports on them through the CX Suite.

Clarabridge also released two new categorization models to jumpstart analysis. The Experience Model can be used to gauge experience issues, such as call quality, agent clarity, hold music, and so on. The Operations Model helps uncover unstructured feedback about common operational indicators, such as first call resolution and number of transfers. Data from both models can be immediately translated into actionable insights.

Advancements in dashboard filters streamline the data analysis process and add depth to analysis. Users can filter across all reports and create custom dynamic date ranges using time period definitions that remain up-to-date.

Additionally, Clarabridge has added multiple features to help share CX insights and create interactive dashboards. Users can also build their own custom metrics and enhanced data visualizations with color schemes derived from metric values.

"The amount of customer feedback companies face isn't decreasing. According to IDC, in 2020, the world will generate 50 times the amount of data as in 2011 and 75 times the number of information sources. This means organizations must be equipped with the tools and capabilities to meet customers wherever they are," said Fabrice Martin, senior vice president of product management at Clarabridge, in a statement. "The customer experience doesn't stop once a company collects data. The ability to process that information and transform it into actionable insight is what will differentiate successful companies. Our most recent product updates are designed to empower CX leaders to improve customer loyalty, reduce operational cost, increase revenue, and drive business results to succeed now and into the future."

The platform updates leverage Clarabridge's natural language processing, machine learning, and deep industry knowledge based on millions of feedback records.