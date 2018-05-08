Clarabridge Updates CX Analytics

Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management (CEM) solutions, has updated its CX Analytics product suite with new features, including Effort Scores, enhanced Predictive Analytics, and Conversational Analysis.

Applying machine learning directly to customer feedback and interactions, Clarabridge's new Effort Score enables companies to measure and track the level of effort their customers are experiencing at every touchpoint. Negative effort scores highlight pain points and help brands take corrective actions to keep customers satisfied and less likely to churn.

Clarabridge's new Predictive Analytics capabilities enable companies to scan millions of customer interactions, detect patterns, and determine proactive initiatives to drive customer satisfaction.

With the new Conversational Analytics functionality, companies can analyze and understand every customer conversation and fully incorporate their contact centers into their customer experience strategy.

"We are very proud of our rich history of empowering the largest brands in the world to put the voice of the customer at the center of their business," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge, in a statement. "Our latest innovations build on our decade of leadership in data-driven insights and text analytics and push the industry forward. We're excited to see what the next 10 years will bring."

Other updates to the platform include new intent detection types, new languages, improvements to its flagship CX Studio product.