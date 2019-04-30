Clarabridge Unveils Customer Experience Innovations for Digital Engagement

Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has released several digital customer care innovations to provide companies with a deeper understanding of the digital conversations happening on every channel, to operationalize customer feedback data across all business operations, and to make sense of the insights required to drive customer loyalty.

"Consumers want exceptional, empathetic, and effortless experiences everywhere, and to do that, brands need to understand their customers as people," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge, in a statement. "The innovations we're bringing to market empower organizations to build relationships internally and externally at scale, implement insights from customer feedback data across all areas of the business, and evolve the traditional, siloed approach to customer experience into one that is data-driven and focused on digital customer care."

Among the innovations, Clarabridge has rebranded CX Social to Clarabridge Engage. This offering comibines new live chat features and increased support for all major messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Viber, and Telegram.

Clarabridge also introduced Predictive Reason Detection. With AI technology, companies can now pinpoint why customers initiated conversations.

Clarabridge has also added Swedish language support, new data transformation capabilities, and an expanded list of data connectors across its suite of CEM services.

Clarabridge Pulse, a new iOS mobile app, puts the voice of the customer in every employee's pockets. With quick, mobile access to Clarabridge, employees across the organization can now tap into customer feedback insights to inform their everyday business decisions.

The company is also bringing Automated Interaction Scoring to market. This new, AI-powered approach to contact scoring analyzes 100 percent of customer interactions across channels, including those with contact center agents.

Clarabridge's new Advanced Emotion Detection technology leverages the company's natural language processing capabilities to identify the specific emotions expressed during customer interactions, track the intensity of those emotions, and understand the impact on customer loyalty.

All of these innovations will be made widely available to customers later this summer.