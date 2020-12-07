Cisco to Acquire IMImobile

Cisco is acquiring IMImobile, a provider of software and services for companies to stay connected to customers through enhanced interactive channels, including social, messaging and voice, for $730 million.
Cisco will combine IMImobile's software and services into its Webex Contact Center solution. The joint solutions will help businesses do the following:
"A great customer relationship is built on consistently enjoyable interactions where every touchpoint on every channel is an opportunity for businesses to deliver rich, engaging and intuitive experiences," said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Security and Applications business, in a statement. "We look forward to working with IMImobile to help create a comprehensive CXaaS solution for the market—one that gives businesses a platform to provide delightful experiences across the entire customer lifecycle journey."
"We are excited to join Cisco and become part of one of the world's leading technology companies as they seek to enable great customer experiences," said Jay Patel, IMImobile's CEO, in a statement. "We believe there will be a world of dynamic, always-on connections between global businesses and their customers and the combination of our respective technologies will enable to us make every interaction matter more for our clients."