Cisco to Acquire IMImobile

Cisco is acquiring IMImobile, a provider of software and services for companies to stay connected to customers through enhanced interactive channels, including social, messaging and voice, for $730 million.

Cisco will combine IMImobile's software and services into its Webex Contact Center solution. The joint solutions will help businesses do the following:

Use artificial intelligence along the entire customer journey to create super agents and augmented frontline employees;

Provide the customer data needed to personalize interactions;

Empower employee collaboration;

Connect with customers in their channel of choice—text, social or voice—throughout the customer journey; and

Orchestrate workflows and personalize customer journeys.