Cisco to Acquire CloudCherry

Cisco today announced its intent to acquire CloudCherry, a provider of customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics for contact centers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Together, Cisco and CloudCherry intend to help companies transform their contact centers from reactive care to predictive support and from isolated customer interactions to cohesive, engaging experiences for improved business outcomes.

CloudCherry's open API platform simplifies how customer data is ingested from systems of records, transactional data, and other data sources in real time to help contact center agents close the feedback loop.