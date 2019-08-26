Cisco to Acquire CloudCherry

Cisco today announced its intent to acquire CloudCherry, a provider of customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics for contact centers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Together, Cisco and CloudCherry intend to help companies transform their contact centers from reactive care to predictive support and from isolated customer interactions to cohesive, engaging experiences for improved business outcomes.
CloudCherry's open API platform simplifies how customer data is ingested from systems of records, transactional data, and other data sources in real time to help contact center agents close the feedback loop.
"We're thrilled to add CloudCherry's market-leading customer experience management technology to our collaboration portfolio," said Vasili Triant, vice president and general manager of Cisco Contact Center Solutions, in a statement "This is the next step in realizing our vision for cognitive collaboration in the contact center, enabling the delivery of the best, most personalized customer experiences, ultimately improving customer loyalty and lifetime value."