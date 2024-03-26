Cisco Adds to Webex Contact Center

Cisco has beefed up its Webex cloud customer experience solutions with its release of Webex Customer Experience Essentials for customer-facing employees who are not traditional contact center agents, the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center, quality management functionality, and CRM integrations.

"Our Webex Customer Experience business continues to see rapid growth," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco, in a statement. "Organizations of all sizes are working with Cisco to empower contact center agents, reduce turnover, and protect their brands. We offer them value at a price that's best in class."

New capabilities include conversation summaries for dropped calls and virtual agent interactions; agent burnout detection; automatically generated customer satisfaction scores; and topic analytics capabilities.

The self-learning, AI-powered Webex Contact Center enables businesses to connect customer experiences across proactive messaging, self-service and human-assisted engagement and ensures that agents have context and intelligence across the entire customer journey. Webex Customer Experience Essentials provides core agent and supervisor functionality, including analytics and reporting.

Cisco is also announcing core quality management features from its Webex Workforce Optimization solution that will be part of the new Webex Contact Center license.

Cisco is also adding deeper integrations with leading CRM providers Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and ServiceNow to enable agents to process customer information and manage advanced call-=related tasks directly from an integrated desktop.