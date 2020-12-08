Cisco Adds to WebEx Contact Center

Today at its WebexOne virtual user conference, Cisco announced a wave of Webex innovation to help organizations collaborate seamlessly and transform their employee and customer experiences.

"Webex enables a shift toward hybrid working and less reliance on geography-based hiring, opening the global economy and giving everyone a seat at the table—no matter where the table is. Our team is passionate about delivering this vision, which fuels every device we build, every line of code we write, and every feature we create," said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of security and applications at Cisco.

Key among the system upgrades are additions to WebEx Contact Center. They include the following:

A microservices architecture that enables rapid feature innovation;

Open APIs for easier customization;

A digital-first experience that lets users connect via chat, email, voice, and now text and social;

Artificial inelligence-powered voice and chat bots that can answer the easy questions and route the tricky ones to contact center agents, with all the related background served up so customers won't have to repeat themselves; and

An integration with Webex Experience Management that brings customer sentiment into Webex Contact Center.

Other features being added to the basic Webex application include the following: