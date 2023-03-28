Cisco Adds AI to Webex Contact Center

Cisco today unveiled purpose-built Webex artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities enabling hybrid work experiences.

"AI presents the next evolution of hybrid work, holding the key to unlocking a materially enhanced hybrid work and customer experience," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco, in a statement. "Cisco has decades of experience in AI with its industry-leading natural language understanding, and audio and video intelligence in Webex, which I'm thrilled is extending into even more innovations across our collaboration portfolio. As we double down on our AI investment, we're empowering our customers to deliver exceptional hybrid work and customer experience outcomes based on their datasets, while relentlessly protecting their confidentiality and privacy."