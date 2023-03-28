Cisco Adds AI to Webex Contact Center

Cisco today unveiled purpose-built Webex artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities enabling hybrid work experiences.

"AI presents the next evolution of hybrid work, holding the key to unlocking a materially enhanced hybrid work and customer experience," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco, in a statement. "Cisco has decades of experience in AI with its industry-leading natural language understanding, and audio and video intelligence in Webex, which I'm thrilled is extending into even more innovations across our collaboration portfolio. As we double down on our AI investment, we're empowering our customers to deliver exceptional hybrid work and customer experience outcomes based on their datasets, while relentlessly protecting their confidentiality and privacy."

Cisco's new AI capabilities for its customer experience solutions in Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect include the following:

  • Topic Analysis, which surfaces key reasons customers are calling into the contact center. It aggregates call transcript data from the contact center and models trends for business analysts and is self-learning, constantly getting smarter from customer interactions.
  • Agent Answers, a real-time agent coach that feeds learnings from both self-service and automated customer interactions back into the self-learning contact center to increase human agents' effectiveness. Agent Answers listens and acts as a real-time coach for the human agent, surfacing knowledge base articles and helpful information the agent can instantly provide the customer.
  • Automated chat summaries to determine issues and resolutions, consume long-form text from customer chats, and provide key takeaways.
  • Automated code for customization of customer journeys with a low-code flow builder> Users can simply describe the function they want to perform, such as validate an email address, and AI will generate and return the appropriate code instantly.

