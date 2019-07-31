Chorus.ai Integrates with ZOOM

Chorus.a has partnered with ZOOM to ensure that ZOOM's native visual and audio recording notification is activated for any Chorus-recorded meeting.

Chorus' partnership with ZOOM ensures all parties are aware that the call is being recorded with the recording message visible on-screen at all times.

In addition to full compliance, the integration delivers high-quality video, low latency, and control over the recording process. Stopping and starting recording is now easier, making the overall experience and interaction better for both the sales reps and prospects.