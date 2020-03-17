ChaseData Launches Mobile Portal for Call Centers
ChaseData has launched Mobile Portal to provide immediate access to call center metrics in a series of real-time dashboards.
With Mobile Portal, contact center managers can do the following:
- Understand historical data visually through reports;
- Deploy mounted monitors displaying leaderboards, call volume, agent activity states, etc.;
- Securely monitor real-time metrics using any mobile device; and
- Use trends to allocate resources such as staffing and capital expenditures.
The ChaseData Mobile Portal is free for all ChaseData-powered call centers.