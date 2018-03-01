CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of cloud-based unified communications solutions, is introducing an enhanced softphone user interface.

The streamlined interface will allow call center agents to connect with recent contacts quickly and access full features of the Call Log, such as caller profile and marketing attribution data, directly inside the softphone display. Additionally, the new mobile-friendly interface provides remote support for agents on-the-go.

"We continue to see growing demand for a comprehensive softphone that allows users to stay in a single application, whether it's their CRM, customer service software, or CallTrackingMetrics. With our unified softphone interface, users have access to rich caller profile and attribution data at their fingertips. When coupled with our Salesforce and Zendesk integrations, companies are seeing unmatched productivity," said Todd Fisher, CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement.

CallTrackingMetrics' integrations include not just Salesforce.com and Zendesk, but also Shopify. The company also offers a full suite of call tracking and automation tools, such as custom triggers, click-to-call forms, smart routing, and auto dial for calls and text messages.