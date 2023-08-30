CallTrackingMetrics Introduces ChatAI

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, today launched ChatAI as a virtual agent for businesses to connect with customers and prospects through personalized automation until they are ready to talk to a live agent.

"With all of the advancements in conversational AI tools, this is the next evolution driven by the need for businesses to do more with less while still prioritizing the customer experience," said Todd Fisher, CEO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Using ChatAI, organizations can streamline interactions and provide personalized support without putting strain on live agents, directly contributing to operational efficiency and business goals no matter the time of day."

Learning directly from business websites and knowledge bases, ChatAI can be used for the following:

Answering commonly asked questions;

Addressing basic troubleshooting issues;

Booking appointments;

Accessing helpful resources;

Crawling websites, knowledge bases, and other platforms for relevant and helpful responses;

Personalizing conversations, as it learns over time;

Collecting attribution data from chats and automatically sharing it with other platforms, like Google, Salesforce, and HubSpot; and

Transfering automatically to the live agent best suited to meet the chatter's needs.

ChatAI builds on CallTrackingMetrics' AskAI powered by ChatGPT, which aims to help businesses qualify their conversations at scale through intelligent automation and uncover overlooked insights about customer preferences and behavior.