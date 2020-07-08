CallTower Launches CT Text for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

CallTower, a provider of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration solutions, has launched CT Text to enable texting as part of its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution.

CT Text enables users to text directly from their voice numbers or group shared phone numbers.

"More professionals are conducting business on personal smart devices. We are thrilled to launch CT Text for our Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution," said CallTower's chief revenue officer, William Rubio, in a statement. "CT Text enables users with SMS within Teams Direct Routing, eliminating the need to send texts to contacts from a cell phone or third-party application or different telephone number. The result is improved communications with customers, internal employees and partners with an added layer of security and accountability associated with keeping interactions within a single platform."

CallTower, a Microsoft Gold Partner, exclusively delivers Teams Direct Routing with native integrations and customized feature sets while leveraging CallTower Connect online provisioning and other features assimilated into its Microsoft Teams solution.