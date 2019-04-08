CallTower Launches CT Cloud Unite for UCaaS Integrations

CallTower, a provider of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration solutions, today launched CT Cloud Unite, which integrates with a range of business and contact-orientated applications while using CT Cloud Voice and Skype for Business solutions.
This robust integration solution also offers a huge range of popular cross-vertical and vertical-specific applications.
CT Cloud Unite is the latest solution in CallTower's CT Cloud Solution Suite.
"CT Cloud Unite boosts both the productivity and collaboration of users and reduces the time and cost of large call volumes," said CallTower's chief revenue officer, William Rubio, in a statement. "With over 40 standard integrations, such as Salesforce, Outlook, and Zoho, CT Cloud Unite keeps you connected while dramatically improving the quality and professionalism of call handling. We know if users can better integrate with their applications, that means they can better utilize the full power of UCaaS hosted telephony, and that, ultimately, is our goal."